Set To Define The Future Of Fashion, Jane Michael Ekanem Kicks Off School Of Styling Lagos

Celebrity stylist and designer Jane Michael Ekanem officially begins the School of Styling Lagos to provide styling education for budding stylists.

The first set held on the 13th, 20th and 21st May 2017 at the Jane Michael Studio in Lagos, with the fashion entrepreneur tutoring students in Basics of Styling, Ethics of Styling, Skill of Improvisation, Business of Styling, and a Practical Session as part of an Intensive Fashion Styling Certification Course to kick off the school’s maiden set of styling classes.

The practical session of the Intensive Fashion Styling Course involved a 3-step project that culminated in the students styling celebrities Okiemute Ighorodje, Bolanle Olukanni and Aderonke Adefalujo and as their respective muses in groups A, B, and C respectively.

According to Jane Michael “For the longest time during my earlier years as a stylist, I had always wished there would have been some form of training I could have benefited from. As my skill and appreciation for my craft grew, it became paramount that I create a center of learning that can properly guide young styling creatives to achieving their dream of starting fashion conversations through proper selection and arrangement of fashion pieces. It is our hope that by employing industry experience through professional educators in guiding a stylist’s dream, we can foster every student’s distinctive style nature, educating them on how to challenge set patterns and define the future of fashion styling”

The conception of the School of Styling Lagos aptly epitomizes it as the fashion school for style visionaries. A truly modern styling institute that tailors learning in accordance with the interests and needs of each student who is enthusiastic about fashion styling. Through innovative practical approach across all channels of learning, the School of Styling operates with a goal to nurture budding and already existing styling careers to create a movement of skilled style professionals, from Africa to the world.

School of Styling will run periodically taking on a limited number of students to ensure effective tutoring and hands-on practical training in an elaborate styling curriculum.

You can visit the school website on http://www.schoolofstyling.com.ng/

See photos below

Group A

Theme: The Afro-Grecian Look

Muse: Okiemute Ighorodje @theokiemute

Student Stylists: Ojeme Eva @dru_jaeger

Funmi Sanda @flakeebob

Obajimi Adura @adoorah__

Edobor Faith @faithiyosayiedobor

Ihekuna Oluchukwu @oluchi_i

Makeup: Elizabeth @charmcastaa

Group B

Theme: Afro Urban Look With A Twist of Pop Culture

Muse: Bolanle Olukanni @bolinto

Student Stylists: Akomolafe Ifedotun @dottiewyne

Udeme Asian @udeme_

Omoloye Esther @cutetutu2

Okafor Kosiso @khossie_o

Makeup: Adaora Lilian Okoli @cutisbytinastpatrick

Group C

Theme: Sex & The City

Muse: Aderonke Adefalujo @therealrhonkefella

Student Stylists: Eric Nwankwo @erykbarbz

Okafor Ifeoma @theifeoma

Toro Adedeji @jeshusare

Olamide Rufai @orlamideh

Obiajulu Unokiwedi @ms_obiajulu

Makeup: Aderonke Adefalujo @rhonkefellamakeover

Dean of Faculty: Jane Michael Ekanem @janemichaelekanem

Styling Assistant: Chinonso Raymond @chinonsoraymond

Brand Manager: Justin Ukaegbu @just.inlagos

Brand Strategist: Bolaji Ajayi @b2datj

Content Creator: Nanya Konwea @theladychief1

Photography: Ayodeji Praise @praiz32

Video: Somto Onubogu @schucksmedia

The post Set To Define The Future Of Fashion, Jane Michael Ekanem Kicks Off School Of Styling Lagos appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

