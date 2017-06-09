Setting records straight on SGR: Where additional costs came from – The Standard
|
The Standard
|
Setting records straight on SGR: Where additional costs came from
The Standard
Opposition leader Raila Odinga has claimed the cost of building phase one of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) was Sh220 billion and not the Sh327 billion spent by the Jubilee administration. Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, one of Raila's most loyal …
[Other view] China makes bold move with Kenyan railway
12000 passengers have traveled on Kenya's new railway: operator
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!