Setting records straight on SGR: Where additional costs came from – The Standard

Setting records straight on SGR: Where additional costs came from
Opposition leader Raila Odinga has claimed the cost of building phase one of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) was Sh220 billion and not the Sh327 billion spent by the Jubilee administration. Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, one of Raila's most loyal …
[Other view] China makes bold move with Kenyan railwayThe Korea Herald
12000 passengers have traveled on Kenya's new railway: operatorXinhua

