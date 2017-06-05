Seven African Migrants confirmed dead in Libya

Seven bodies of African migrants who died from suffocation after being locked for two days in a refrigerated truck that was abandoned by people smugglers on the Libyan coast. Adel Mostafa, an anti-illegal migration official in Tripoli, said that 28 others, including five women, were rescued on Sunday when the truck was discovered at Garabulli, …

The post Seven African Migrants confirmed dead in Libya appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

