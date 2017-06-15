Pages Navigation Menu

Seven dead, 59 injured in China kindergarten blast

Posted on Jun 15, 2017

An explosion at a kindergarten in eastern China on Thursday killed at least seven people and injured 59 others, state media said.

The blast occurred near the nursery, according to the Fengxian county government in Jiangsu province.

China Central Television said two people were killed at the site of the explosion, and five died in hospital. Nine of the injured are in a serious condition.

More details soon

