Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seven Nigerians elected in United Kingdom Parliament

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in News | 0 comments

In the British elections that took place on Thursday after the recent attacks on Manchester and London,seven Nigerians were elected into the United Kingdom parliament in the election held on Thursday. Theses are the list of the winners: Chuka Umunna representing Streatham, Bim Afolami, Hitchin and Harpenden, Fiona Onasanya, Peterborough; Chi Onwurah, Newcastle, Kate Osamor, …

