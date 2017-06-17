“Sex in a plane is dope”, says Skales – Pulse Nigeria
|
"Sex in a plane is dope", says Skales
Pulse Nigeria
The rapper revealed in an interview that he will kill Nigerian male barbie, Bobrisky while responding to a question game. Published: 2 minutes ago; Ayodele Johnson. Print; eMail. Celebrity Birthdays Skales, Capital Femi, Michael Bobby Obodo are a year …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!