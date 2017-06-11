Sex without orgasm is a waste of time —Seyi Hunter

By Rotimi Agbana

Chief Executive Officer of Miss Bikini International, actress and producer, Seyi Hunter, has her hands full at the moment. In spite of being at the brink of bringing to us, once again, the ever-scintillating Miss Bikini pageant, which is billed for July 30, the alluring actress is floating a sex Vlog.

According to the stunning and daring actress, the Nigerian society, and Africa, by extension, makes people to shy away from publicly talking about sex. She believes it is high time someone took the bull by the horn by coming out publicly to talk about sex and how to pleasurably derive ultimate satisfaction from it,, using all means possible.

In an exclusive chat with Potpourri, Seyi revealed plans to create an online platform tagged Seyi Hunter Uncensored, where she would publicly teach ladies how to achieve sexual satisfaction in their various relationships.

“Someone has to talk about it; being Nigerians, it’s in our nature to shy away from sexual matters, and it’s affecting so many relationships and marriages. Some people have been together for years and yet have never been sexually satisfied, while some do not enjoy themselves at all. I know a couple of women who have never experienced orgasm in their lives. These reasons and many more, are why I’ve decided to embark on this journey of opening a sex Vlog. It’s going to be interactive. People can send in mails to talk about their sexual lives. And an expert will be brought in to teach people things they know but do not practice.

My aim is to bring sexual pleasure and satisfaction to every home. To me, having sex without experiencing orgasm is a waste of time and missing out on some real joy of living,” she said.

