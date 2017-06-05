Sexy Mama!!! Mercy Johnson Breathtaking In This New Photos

32-year-old Nigerian actress, Mercy Johnson Okojie, who has been on a tour with Globacom Nigeria for the past few weeks, stepped out in this stunning jumpsuit for the Uyo edition of the tour tagged #GloLafftaFestUyo.

