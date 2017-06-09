Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seyi & Layal Tinubu welcome baby Amira Titilayo | See Proud Grandpa Tinubu at the Naming Ceremony

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Seyi and Layal Tinubu have welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Amira Titilayo Noella Rose Simisola Ashabi Tinubu. Today in London, proud grandfather Asiwaju Bola Tinubu hosted close friends at the naming ceremony which took place in New Cavendish. The APC Chieftain was all smiles as he happily cuddled his granddaughter and posed […]

The post Seyi & Layal Tinubu welcome baby Amira Titilayo | See Proud Grandpa Tinubu at the Naming Ceremony appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.