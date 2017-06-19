Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Seyilaw and family look adorable as they rock pink matching outfits for father’s day (See Photos)

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Comedian Seyi Law, his wife Stacy and their daughter Tiwa stepped out in matching pink outfits for father’s day celebration. He shared these lovely photos on his Instagram and wrote; “It was a Pinky Father’s Day for me. Thanks to the beautiful ladies in my life.” \ Beautiful family!

The post Seyilaw and family look adorable as they rock pink matching outfits for father’s day (See Photos) appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.