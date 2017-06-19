Pages Navigation Menu

Sh7 billion set aside for free secondary education – The Standard

Posted on Jun 19, 2017


Sh7 billion set aside for free secondary education
Education PS Belio Kipsang and Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chairman Indimuli Kahi in Mombasa on Monday. [Gideon Maundu, Standard]. The Government has set aside Sh7 billion to improve infrastructure in Jubilee's plan to offer free …
