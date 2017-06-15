Pages Navigation Menu

Shabab Kill 31 and Take Hostages in Somalia's Capital – New York Times

New York Times

Shabab Kill 31 and Take Hostages in Somalia's Capital
New York Times
MOGADISHU, Somalia — Militants began an assault in the capital, Mogadishu, on Wednesday evening with a car bombing at the gates of a hotel popular with foreigners, and continued with gunfire at a nearby restaurant. Continue reading the main story.

