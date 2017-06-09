Pages Navigation Menu

Shakespeare strikes permanent Leicester deal

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments

Craig Shakespeare has signed a three-year contract as manager of Leicester City, the former Premier League champions announced on Thursday. Shakespeare, 53, was promoted from his role as assistant coach on an interim basis following the shock dismissal of Claudio Ranieri in February. His appointment sparked a striking upturn in form that saw Leicester secure […]

