Shame, Things Aren’t Going To Plan For Chad Le Clos Over In Europe

SA swimming sensation Chad le Clos didn’t have the kind of 2016 Olympics he was hoping for, but that doesn’t mean he’s slowing down on the competition front.

Chad recently jetted off to Europe for a series of swimming events, but things haven’t really gone exactly to plan.

No fault of his own, but here are the deets via Times LIVE:

Lost since Thursday: a bag containing South African swimming champion Chad le Clos’ racing costumes‚ goggles‚ tracksuits and clothing. Le Clos was forced to compete in the Mare Nostrum series event in Canet-en-Roussillon‚ France‚ on Sunday in borrowed kit‚ after Turkish Airlines lost his luggage. …his mother Geraldine confirmed to The Times on Monday afternoon that Le Clos‚ who has since flown with his coach to Rome to compete in the Sette Colli (Seven Hills) meet on Friday‚ still hasn’t been reunited with his bag. “He had to borrow kit to compete in his freestyle and fly events in France‚ which is not ideal because his racing costumes are highly specialised‚” she said.

So he is swimming in someone else’s Speedo – not lekker.

You can only imagine how worked up his father Bert must be – you remember Bert, right?

UNBELIEVABLE.

According to Bert, Chad “hadn’t attended a function in Canet-en-Roussillon on Sunday night because he didn’t have any suitable clothes to wear”.

Shame man, can someone hook our man up, please?

Chad will return to SA a week from today, again on Turkish Airlines – I suppose they can’t lose his luggage twice.

