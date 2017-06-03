Shaqiri: Stoke Capable Of Winning PL

Xherdan Shaqiri’s target with Stoke City is winning the Premier League and returning to the Champions League.

The winger is trying to instil a winning mentality at the potters, having tasted UCL football with Bayern Munich and Inter.

Shaqiri has urged the club to strengthen their squad, after they confirmed the signing of Darren Fletcher from West Brom.

“I’m trying to get the club to the top as leader. But I also want to play for titles again and be in the Champions League,” Shaqiri was quoted in The Sun.

“We were up and down as a team this season. Now we want to attack again in the summer. The board must strengthen – other clubs will also be doing it.

“Can Stoke do a Leicester? Yes, I think this is possible.”

