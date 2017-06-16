Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shareholders raise concerns over Lafarge Africa’s financial restructuring – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Shareholders raise concerns over Lafarge Africa's financial restructuring
Vanguard
ASECTION of shareholders group under the aegis of Nigerian Shareholders Renaissance Association, RESAN, has expressed concern over the recapitalization plans of Lafarge Africa Plc to raise about N140 billion in a Rights Issue and restructure its …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.