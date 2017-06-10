Shark thriller to scare new generation – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Shark thriller to scare new generation
Vanguard
More than 40 years ago, Americans were afraid to go into the water as “Jaws” scared the daylights out of a generation of ocean swimmers. Hollywood is hoping for a repeat this summer with the movie “47 Meters Down.” shark thrille. There have been more …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!