Sheath Your Swords, Aro Advises Kogi Political Gladiators

Former House of Representatives member representing Yagba Constituency, Hon. Aro Bamidele Samuel, at the weekend urged political gladiators in Kogi State to create an enabling environment that would engender development of the people rather than stoking the political crisis in the state.

Aro who stated this at an interactive session with a select group of journalists in Abuja, said the feud among the political actors in the state cannot help development.

He noted that “close to two years after election had been held and government sworn into office, we are still carrying on as if we are politicking at the expense of development of our state and her people.”

Aro called on stakeholders to intervene in the crisis even as he urged the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to ignore the gimmick of politicians and concentrate his efforts on developing the state.

According to him, “Bello cannot afford to follow the leads of politicians because at the end of it all the people have their expectations of his administration.

“The governor should put his energy into areas where the peoples’ expectations would be met,” he added.

He urged the governor to be wary of politicians who want to profit from the crisis that has pervaded the state, stressing that “anybody claiming to have come out to provide help for Governor Bello today does not need to expand the frontiers of the crises we already have in Kogi State.

“The people we need now are genuine peacemakers that will douse the tension and create an atmosphere that will engender good governance in the interest of Kogites.

“This is not a time for mercenaries whose agenda is to stoke the fire of disagreement between members of the same political family with the hope of a heroic advantage,” he counseled.

Aro reasoned that the political crisis rocking the state has overstayed its welcome and urged politicians who belong to the All Progressives Congress (APC) to allow for peace in the state.

“Intra-party crises have always been a part of the dynamics of party politics. It is however strange that members of the same party have constituted themselves into a viable opposition against the government formed by their own party and this trend will negatively impact on good governance.

“I plead with all sides to allow for peace both in Kogi APC and the affairs of our state government,” Aro further said.

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

