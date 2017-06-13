Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shehu Gusau elected new AFN president

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Shehu Gusau and George Olamide were on Tuesday in Abuja elected as president and vice-president of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) respectively. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the elections, which were held at the national stadium involved four contestants for the two positions. Gusau was elected as president with 48 votes …

The post Shehu Gusau elected new AFN president appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.