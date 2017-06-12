Shehu Sani tells Nigerian government to convoke ‘kola nut formula’ dialogue

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has called on the Nigerian government to convoke a national dialogue for all geopolitical zones in the country. According to Sani, the dialogue, which he tagged as the ‘kolanut formula’ for peace in Nigeria, was for intellectual discourse between all parts of the country. Sani […]

Shehu Sani tells Nigerian government to convoke ‘kola nut formula’ dialogue

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

