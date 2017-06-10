Shekau’s Boko Haram claims responsibility for Maiduguri attack

The Boko Haram faction of Abubakar Shekau has said that it was responsible for the of attacks on Maiduguri, capital of Borno State on Wednesday and that if he dies his kids and grandchildren will continue from where we stopped.

During Wednesday attack about eleven people were reportedly killed when Boko Haram gunmen and suicide bombers launched a rare combined attack inside Maiduguri.

The group in video obtained by Saharareporters Saturday showed the insurgents’ attack on Maiduguri, displaying uniforms, shoes, ID cards, arms and ammunition the group claimed their fighters seized from the military during the attack.

The factional leader of Boko Haram said the group was determination to fight on and that there was no room for any dialogue.

He cited Somalia, Afghanistan, and Syria where Islamist groups have waged longstanding wars. Mr. Shekau rebuked those who have been claiming that the Islamist group’s war around Lake Chad was over. “Our kids and grandchildren will continue from where we stopped,” he vowed.

The post Shekau's Boko Haram claims responsibility for Maiduguri attack appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News.

