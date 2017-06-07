Shell lifts force majeure on Forcados oil – spokeswoman – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Shell lifts force majeure on Forcados oil – spokeswoman
Daily Trust
Royal Dutch Shell lifted force majeure on exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday, bringing all of the West African country's oil exports fully online for the first time in 16 months. The resumption of Forcados, which …
Nigeria's Forcados Oil Comes Back in Fresh Blow to OPEC Cuts
Shell lifts Forcados force majeure, bringing Nigerian oil near capacity
Shell lifts force majeure on Nigeria's Forcados oil – spokeswoman
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!