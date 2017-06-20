Pages Navigation Menu

Shell Nigeria Postgraduate Scholarship Scheme, 2017-Apply Now.

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Shell Nigeria hereby invite application from interested persons for her postgraduate scholarship scheme. The objective of the scheme is to provide an opportunity for qualifying students from any state and the federal capital territory to acquire a Master’s Degree in courses that are relevant to the oil and gas industry, with specific focus on Geotechnical …

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

