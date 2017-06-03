Pages Navigation Menu

Shema stole N51bn from Katsina as Governor – Commission of Inquiry

The commission of inquiry set up by the Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, has declared that ex-governor, Ibrahim Shema, looted over N50.5bn from the treasury. The chairman of the commission, Ado Muhammed, made the disclosure while submitting the report to governor Masari. Responding, Masari vowed that “Now that the commission of inquiry has established that […]

