Shenzhen Sacks Sven-Goran Eriksson

Chinese club Shenzhen has sacked former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson as its manager.

Eriksson took over the Chinese League one club in the hopes of securing promotion, but did not deliver the goods.

Shenzhen havr only won five out of 13 games and their hope of promotion seems bleak, as they sit fourth on the table.

A run of eight games without a win was the undoing of Eriksson , who used to manage Manchester City, Roma and Lazio.

Wang Baoshan has been hired to replace the Swedish manager.

The post Shenzhen Sacks Sven-Goran Eriksson appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

