Shettima, Emefiele, Ahmed Joda Win 2017 Zik Prize For Leadership

by Francis Okoye, Maiduguri

Borno State governor, Kashim Shettima, Governor of Central Bank, Godwin Emefiele and elder statesman, Ahmed Joda were amongst seven Nigerians that won the 2017 Zik Prize presented at a gathering attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Africa’s richest man, Aliko Dangote, and other famous persons on Sunday night in Lagos.

The Zik Prize is annually organized by the Public Policy Research and Analysis Centre which is chaired by Professor Jubril Aminu with members that include Professor Pat Utomi, Prince Emeka Obasi among others. This year’s event took place at the Civic Centre in VictoriaIsland, Lagos.

Governor Shettima won the Prize in recognition of his efficient management of the Boko Haram crisis, rehabilitation of victims, coordination of local and international responses, ongoing reconstruction of communities and resettlement of victims in Borno State, the organizers said. Governor Shettima’s award was received by his representative, Adamu Yuguda Dibal, who was Borno State’s deputy governor from 2003 to 2011.

