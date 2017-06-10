Shocker! Man Uses Nnamdi Kanu’s Picture For Election Campaign In Anambra
A man has used IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu’s picture for political election Campaign in Anambra State.
The controversial picture was seen on facebook and it getting more attention.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
The post Shocker! Man Uses Nnamdi Kanu’s Picture For Election Campaign In Anambra appeared first on Ngyab.
This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!