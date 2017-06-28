Shocker! Nnamdi Kanu Performs Miracle In Umuahia Today, See What Happened (Photos)

This happened immediately, Nnamdi Kanu stepped out to make a speech. He waved his hands and it appears. Nnamdi Kanu Said it is God’s sign to us that Biafra will come. He said the “The rising sun has risen today!!! Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Today in Umuahia, the capital city of Abia State, as members of the Indigenous People of Biafra gathered to support their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. Immediately Kanu mounted the podium to address thousands of his supporters, the sun began to dim and suddenly a rainbow appeared as you can see below. The whole crowd erupted with joy and started singing “we are the children of light, we are the chosen generation” According to majority of them, it was a sign that “heaven is fully aware of their struggle” As at 1:30 pm today, Wednesday 28th, the rally is still ongoing. More details shortly. See photos below:









