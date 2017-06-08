Shocking: Beauty Queen dies in motor accident after been crowned

It was all shock, disbelief and mourning when a newly crowned beauty queen identified as Rattana Ramchatu died just four days after she was crowned the beauty queen has died in a car accident on June 1st, just four days after winning the Miss Grand Uthai Thani 2017. The unfortunate incident happened when the beauty …

The post Shocking: Beauty Queen dies in motor accident after been crowned appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

