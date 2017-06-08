Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shocking: Man loses wife to bet after Real Madrid defeated Juventus in UCL final

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Zimbabwean man identified as Charles Jambaya has lost his 22-year-old wife, Caroline Shumba, after wagering her in a football bet in a UEFA Champions League final between Real Madrid and Juventus. Jambaya made a verbal agreement with 30-year-old Eugene Gumbo that if Juventus lose the encounter he would give him his wife, while Gumbo wagered …

The post Shocking: Man loses wife to bet after Real Madrid defeated Juventus in UCL final appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.