Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Shocking Photos: Alleged mad man caught in Asaba with bags of used diapers

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Photos | 0 comments

Report reaching Vanguard via social media ‘facebook’ has photos of an alleged mad man who was caught in Asaba with bags of used baby diapers. When cross examined by people around he said that he uses the diapers for ritualistic purposes as the babies who used the diapers die after 14 days.
Further interrogation has it that he sells them to a client in Ogun state.

Alleged mad man with bags of diapers
Some remaining diapers and his paid money
Some diapers and money
The alleged man man
The alleged mad man

What is your take on this photos?

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

The post Shocking Photos: Alleged mad man caught in Asaba with bags of used diapers appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.