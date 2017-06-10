Pages Navigation Menu

Shoemakers: Why Abia Government Should Reconsider Inviting Foreign Investors

Shoemakers in Ariaria Market, Aba, have expressed concern that invitation of a Chinese investor may stifle local entrepreneurs. NAN reports that the Abia Government in April 2017, announced that a Chinese Investor has agreed to set up a $1.5bn shoe industry in Aba. Some shoemakers in separate interviews with NAN on Saturday in Aba, said […]

