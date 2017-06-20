Shola Ameobi Signs New Notts County Deal – Complete Sports Nigeria
Complete Sports Nigeria
Shola Ameobi Signs New Notts County Deal
The details of the deal was however not revealed on the official website of the club which confirmed the contract extension on Tuesday. The 35 year old joined Notts County as a free agent in February and scored four goals in 17 appearances. Ameobi told …
