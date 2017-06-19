Shooting At Middle Tennessee Courthouse Leaves 2 Officers Injured

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two deputies were injured in a courthouse shooting and are undergoing medical treatment.

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened at around 3:00 p.m. at a government building in Manchester, Tennessee. Deputies told WKRN the suspect, whose identity has not been released, is reportedly down.

Manchester Mayor Lonnie Norman said roads in the area are shut down. He said the investigation is active and ongoing.

Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are responding to the scene. No other information is available at this time.

