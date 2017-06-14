“Show some understanding” – Governor Al-Makura to striking Nasarawa Workers

Gov. Umaru Al-Makura of Nasarawa State has appealed to striking workers in the state to “show more understanding with the government”. Al-Makura made the appeal Tuesday in Lafia, at the distribution of relief materials to 50 communities affected by various crises: The workers are supposed to show some understanding because government has made their welfare […]

The post “Show some understanding” – Governor Al-Makura to striking Nasarawa Workers appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

