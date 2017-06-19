Pages Navigation Menu

ShowDemCamp drop Much Anticipated EP “Palm Wine Music (Vol. 1)” | Listen on BN

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Following the completion and success of their “Clone Wars” mixtape series, Nigerian rap duo ShowDemCamp (comprising rappers Tec & Ghost) release their new project – a seven-track EP titled “Palm Wine Music (Vol. 1)“. The longtime pair who are often credited for starting the laid back style of party music said in a statement: We […]

