Shun negative attitude, Umahi tells youth corps members

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in News | 0 comments

GOVERNOR David Umahi of Ebonyi State yesterday called on youth corps members deployed to the state to shun negative attitudes and corrupt tendencies during and after their one year compulsory service to the nation.

Gov. Dave Umahi

The governor gave the advice during the occasion of the terminal parade/closing ceremony of 2017 batch ‘A’ corps members deployed to the state at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, old Macgregor College in Afikpo local government area of the state.

He charged the corps members to join hands with his administration to better the living standard of the people by embarking on viable Community Development Projects that would complement the effort of the state government in the area of both infrastructural and human capital development.

