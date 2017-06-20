Pages Navigation Menu

‘Shut up or I expose your wife’, Amaechi threatens Wike

The Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, on Tuesday verbally attacked his successor, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and threatened to expose the governor’s wife “if he (Wike) does not shut up his mouth.” Amaechi, who was visibly angry at the allegation levelled against his wife by the Rivers governor, also described his successor as […]

