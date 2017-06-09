Pages Navigation Menu

Sia Joins Forces with Zoe Saldana & Julianne Moore for New Song “Free Me” in Support of the #endHIV Campaign | WATCH

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Sia has teamed up with two Hollywood stars Zoe Saldana and Julianne Moore in her new song “Free Me.” The singer released the emotional song in support of the #endHIV Campaign in collaboration with the Abzyme Research Foundation. Julianne narrates the video as Zoe plays an expecting mother who finds out she’s HIV positive. While Sia […]

The post Sia Joins Forces with Zoe Saldana & Julianne Moore for New Song “Free Me” in Support of the #endHIV Campaign | WATCH appeared first on BellaNaija.

Hello. Add your message here.