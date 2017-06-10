Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Siblings Drag Bishop to Court…You Won’t Believe Why – Information Nigeria

Posted on Jun 10, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

Siblings Drag Bishop to Court…You Won't Believe Why
Information Nigeria
Siblings who got entirely displeased with a Bishop over something 'terrible' the cleric did, have dragged the man to face the law. Dr Sylvester Ezeoke, the head of the late Chief A.O. Ezeoke's family, has dragged the Bishop of Awka Diocese in Anambra
Family battles Bishop, Catholic Church over willThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.