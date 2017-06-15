Silence As Cheick Tiote Corpse Arrives Ivory Coast For Burial, Solomon Kalou, Kolo Tour, Others Present (Photos)

Pallbearers carry the casket of the late Ivory Coast midfielder Cheick Tiote, on June 15, 2017 upon its arrival from China at Abidjan’s airport, prior to his funeral ceremony.

Many fans and international teammates were present at Abidjan airport on Thursday to receive the body of football star Cheick Tiote, who died in China earlier this month aged 30.

A key member of the Ivory Coast team which ended a 23-year drought in winning the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations, his manager from that time Herve Renard made the trip.Teammates Solomon Kalou, Kader Keita,Kolo Toure and Wilfried Bony were also present

Tiote, a 52-time capped player, who was at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups, will be honoured with a military funeral on Sunday.