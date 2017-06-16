Pages Navigation Menu

Singer 9ice Gets New Hairstyle, Goes On Dreadlocks (Photos)

Posted on Jun 16, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer 9ice has unveiled a new look by stepping out boldly in mid-length dreadlocks with ponytails dabbed with a touch of gold dye.

The Alopomeji crooner, apparently seems to be reinventing his image with the new look in a set of new photos shot by Mr Arilabadi.

Yay or Nah?

