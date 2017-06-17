Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Singer, Agoha releases ‘Eledumare’ video with spanking photos – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Singer, Agoha releases 'Eledumare' video with spanking photos
Nigeria Today
Since former secular singer, John Agoha, turned a gospel artistes, things have been on the up and up for the highly inspirational and motivational speaker and singer. With his latest video, 'Eledumare', set for release on June 24, 2017, Agoha is indeed

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.