Singer, Agoha releases ‘Eledumare’ video with spanking photos

By RITA CHIOMA

Since former secular singer, John Agoha, turned a gospel artistes, things have been on the up and up for the highly inspirational and motivational speaker and singer. With his latest video, ‘Eledumare’, set for release on June 24, 2017, Agoha is indeed telling us he has so much up his sleeve and wouldn’t be letting us off his hook too soon, musically.

But before the release of the video Agoha fed our eyes with some pre-release photos which radiate nothing but style and panache. For a gospel singer, it is something of rarity.

The top of the range photos are shot by Silhouette Studios, Lekki, whom the artistes said have been supporting his brand with no strings attached.

The post Singer, Agoha releases ‘Eledumare’ video with spanking photos appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

