Singer August Alsina Talks About Disease Affecting His Liver [VIDEO]

R&B singer August Alsina in a new video talked about the cause of his ‘constant sickness’. The 24 year old says that he suffers from a disease that causes his ‘autoimmune system to fight against itself’ and it affects his liver. He said the disease is maintained through medication. Watch the video below.

The post Singer August Alsina Talks About Disease Affecting His Liver [VIDEO] appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

