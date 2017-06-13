Pages Navigation Menu

Singer Runtown Is Now A Dad, Welcomes Their First Baby Boy With His Wife, Selena In Los Angeles

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Entertainment

Runtown and his babymama, Selena Leath have welcomed a bouncing baby boy in Los Angeles few moments ago.

The couple who have been spending the past few days together as they expect their patter of feet are said to be in jubilant mood and will be making the official announcement soon.

Congrats Runtown

