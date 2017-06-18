Singer, Sandra Ifudu proposes to Davido with ‘IF’ track cover

Nigerian hiphop singer, David Adeleke known as Davido maybe on to another contract, like many contracts of Babymamas he has in his kitty and still counting and no thanks to his latest, raging single ‘IF’.

Though for any contract to be sealed, there must be an offeror and an offeree and in this case, a motivational singer, Sandra Ifudu is making an offer, with her cover of Davido’s track ‘IF’, which if Davido accepts may lead to another contract of babymamania.

Bootylicious and Boobylicious Sandra Ifudu has just done a cover of Davido’s ‘IF’ with a spanking video that is trending like wildfire on social media. In the song, the Delta State born singer answered all of Davido’s inquiries, with some ‘come on’ undertones.

Where Davido says: “ If I tell you say I love you, my body, my money na your own o baby, 30 billion for the account o, Versace and Gucci for your body o baby. No do, no do garagara for me, no do serere o, no do, no do shakara o eh”

Sandra replies him : “ If you tell me say you love me o, my booby my booty na your own o baby, with that money for your account o, Versace and Gucci for my body o. I can’t not do garagara for you, I cannot do serere o, I cannot do shakara o eh’.

27 years old Sandra Ifudu, niece of Dora Ifudu released her first single ‘Let it go’ in 2014 and followed up with other couple of singles which did respectably well in the market.

