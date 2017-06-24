Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

“Singing about it doesn’t mean you approve it” – Toni Payne Weighs in on Falz’ Statement

Posted on Jun 24, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

Following comedian, actor and rapper Falz’ condemnation of the use of music to celebrate cyber crime, there have been a series of reactions. Reacting also is a poet and filmmaker Toni Payne, who is also the ex-wife of Singer 9ice. Social media commenters had linked Falz’ statement to one of 9ice’s latest songs “Living Things”. In the series […]

The post “Singing about it doesn’t mean you approve it” – Toni Payne Weighs in on Falz’ Statement appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.