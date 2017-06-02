Six Countries to Join UN Security Council for Temporary Terms – Voice of America
|
Voice of America
|
Six Countries to Join UN Security Council for Temporary Terms
Voice of America
U.N. member states elected six countries Friday to temporary seats on the Security Council, the U.N. body responsible for maintaining international peace and security. Starting January 1, 2018, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait, Poland and Peru …
