Six killed, 48 hospitalised in London terror attack

Terrorists struck again in United Kingdom on Saturday night leaving Six persons dead and forty- eight people hospitalised.

The London Ambulance Service in a statement on Sunday according to agency reports confirmed the casualty figures and the injured.

“We took 48 patients to five hospitals across London and treated a number of others at the scene for minor injuries,” the LAS stated.

According to a statement by Metropolitan police assistant commissioner for specialist operations, Mark Rowley, the attack began late Saturday night, when a white van stuck pedestrians on London Bridge.

Rowley said the suspects left the vehicle and “a number of people were stabbed, including an on-duty British Transport Police officer who was responding to the incident at London Bridge,”

“Armed officers responded very quickly and bravely, confronting three male suspects who were shot and killed in Borough Market. The suspects had been confronted and shot by the police within eight minutes of the first call. The suspects were wearing what looked like explosive vests but these were later established to be hoaxes.”

Eyewitnesses reported panic as the incidents unfolded in the vicinity of a major transport hub and in an area packed with restaurants and bars.

